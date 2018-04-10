AntiBitcoin Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (ANTI)

AntiBitcoin (CURRENCY:ANTI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One AntiBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. AntiBitcoin has a total market cap of $91,877.00 and $0.00 worth of AntiBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AntiBitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.76 or 0.09428340 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00165853 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.01762130 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016541 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002835 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001820 BTC.

About AntiBitcoin

ANTI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2015. AntiBitcoin’s total supply is 17,465,159 coins. AntiBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @anti_bitcoin. The official website for AntiBitcoin is anti.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anti Bitcoin was created as a symbol against greed and dishonesty inside the cryptocurrency community, it seeks to point out bitcoin's greatest flaws, such as market manipulation by small groups of individuals. “

AntiBitcoin Coin Trading

AntiBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AntiBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiBitcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

