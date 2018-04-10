Antimatter (ANTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,987.00

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Antimatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Antimatter has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Antimatter has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,987.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00754137 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179722 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00061212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Antimatter Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Antimatter

Antimatter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Antimatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antimatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Antimatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antimatter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.