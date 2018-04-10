Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 15th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGY remained flat at $$12.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 160,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,541. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

