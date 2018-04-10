Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($14.13) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 900 ($12.72). Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($11.02) to GBX 800 ($11.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($10.60) to GBX 950 ($13.43) in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($13.43) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.07 ($12.72).

ANTO stock traded up GBX 41.20 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 952.80 ($13.47). The company had a trading volume of 3,089,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 1,071 ($15.14).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

