Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($7.56) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($13.00) to GBX 995 ($14.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 780 ($11.02) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 900.07 ($12.72).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 936.20 ($13.23) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,071 ($15.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

