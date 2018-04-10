Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV) Given News Impact Score of 0.15

News articles about Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apartment Inv & Mgmt earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.126410583809 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Inv & Mgmt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. 117,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,101. The stock has a market cap of $6,461.56, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Apartment Inv & Mgmt has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Apartment Inv & Mgmt had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities analysts predict that Apartment Inv & Mgmt will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $119,464.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,367.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miles Cortez sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $108,395.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $641,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

