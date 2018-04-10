Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Aperam (OTCMKTS: APEMY) is one of 22 public companies in the “Blast furnaces & steel mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aperam to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aperam and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aperam 0 0 0 0 N/A Aperam Competitors 306 902 1075 52 2.37

As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Aperam’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aperam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aperam has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aperam’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aperam and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aperam $5.05 billion $361.00 million 10.66 Aperam Competitors $12.33 billion $652.37 million 15.62

Aperam’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aperam. Aperam is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Aperam pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aperam pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 38.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aperam is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Aperam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aperam 7.15% 11.99% 6.37% Aperam Competitors 4.25% 10.75% 3.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aperam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Blast furnaces & steel mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Aperam

Aperam produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers steel products and electrical steels, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products. It is also involved in the selling and distribution operations; and the provision of value added and customized steel solutions. In addition, the company designs, produces, and transforms nickel and cobalt alloys, and other specific stainless steels in various forms, such as bars, semis, cold-rolled strips, wire and wire rods, and plates. It serves customers in automotive, construction, catering, medical, oil and gas, aerospace, industrial processes, electronic, and electrical engineering industries. The company distributes its products through a network of service centers, transformation facilities, and sales offices. Aperam was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

