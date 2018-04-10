APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,378,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,649 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.16% of Verizon Communications worth $281,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 128,113 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,891,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.92. 12,472,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,865. The company has a market cap of $195,995.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/apg-asset-management-n-v-purchases-109649-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz-updated-updated.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.