Apollo Investment (AINV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 850,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,160.57, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $6.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter worth $3,092,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 1,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 46,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

