AppleCoin (APW) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AppleCoin (CURRENCY:APW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One AppleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AppleCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. AppleCoin has a market cap of $13.00 and $0.00 worth of AppleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00753927 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00181643 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038584 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AppleCoin

AppleCoin’s total supply is 1,600,127,252 coins and its circulating supply is 127,252 coins. AppleCoin’s official website is apcoin.co. AppleCoin’s official Twitter account is @Apple_coin.

AppleCoin Coin Trading

AppleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase AppleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

