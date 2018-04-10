Aragon Market Cap Achieves $63.64 Million (CRYPTO:ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00035170 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $63.64 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00767142 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014589 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00176162 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.