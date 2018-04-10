Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 18,716 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Aramark worth $14,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,192 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 196,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 576,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $9,476.80, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. Aramark has a 12 month low of $36.06 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 18,716 Shares of Aramark (ARMK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/aramark-armk-shares-bought-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.