Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ARTH) is one of 104 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Arch Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A -181.04% -96.16% Arch Therapeutics Competitors -62.26% -47.35% -18.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics Competitors 493 1874 3739 114 2.56

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 883.61%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.15%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A -$7.78 million N/A Arch Therapeutics Competitors $1.54 billion $111.80 million -144.68

Arch Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics competitors beat Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids. The Company’s primary product candidates, collectively known as the AC5 Devices (AC5), are designed to achieve hemostasis in surgical procedures. The Company’s product candidates rely on its self-assembling peptide technology and are designed to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds, and minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The Company focuses on developing other product candidates based on its technology platform for use in a range of indications. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.

