HC Wainwright Analysts Give Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) a $3.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ifs Securities cut shares of Arch Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARTH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 126,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,384. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids.

