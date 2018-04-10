Arconic (ARNC) & Pan American Silver (PAAS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arconic pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arconic is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20% Pan American Silver 15.02% 5.03% 3.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Arconic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Arconic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arconic and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 0 4 5 0 2.56 Pan American Silver 0 0 11 0 3.00

Arconic currently has a consensus price target of $29.78, suggesting a potential upside of 28.35%. Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Pan American Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Arconic.

Volatility & Risk

Arconic has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arconic and Pan American Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $12.96 billion 0.86 -$74.00 million $1.22 19.02 Pan American Silver $816.83 million 3.02 $120.99 million $0.51 31.51

Pan American Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arconic. Arconic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Arconic on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc. engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Global Rolled Products segment produces and sells aluminum sheets and plates; and aseptic foils. This segment serves commercial and defense aerospace, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces and sells integrated aluminum structural systems, architectural extrusions, and forged aluminum commercial vehicle wheels, as well as aluminum products for the industrial products end market. This segment serves nonresidential building and construction, and commercial transportation end markets. The company sells its products directly to customers and through distributors. Arconic Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company’s operating properties in Mexico include La Colorada Mine, Dolores and Alamo Dorado. The Company’s operating properties in Peru include Huaron Mine and Morococha Mine. The Company’s operating properties in Bolivia include San Vicente. The Company’s operating properties in Argentina include Manantial Espejo. The Company’s development properties include Navidad Property. The La Colorada underground silver mine is located in the Chalchihuites district in Zacatecas State, Mexico, approximately 99 kilometers south of Durango and 156 kilometers northwest of Zacatecas. The La Colorada consists of approximately 60 claims totaling approximately 8,400 hectares.

