News articles about Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcturus Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.50349727106 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of ARCT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 37,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,873. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/arcturus-therapeutics-arct-receives-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-08-updated.html.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.