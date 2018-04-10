Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Set at $12.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ladenburg Thalmann decreased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.80. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 94,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

