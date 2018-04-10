Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Ardor has a total market cap of $252.78 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and AEX. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00135250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018010 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012305 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006527 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, AEX and LiteBit.eu. It is not presently possible to buy Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

