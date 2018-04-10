California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Ares Commercial Real (ACRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Ares Commercial Real worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ares Commercial Real’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

