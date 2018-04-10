Argentum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,611.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2,611.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074805 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2013. Argentum’s total supply is 9,285,235 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

