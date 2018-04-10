Michael de Villiers Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($28,268.55).

Michael de Villiers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Michael de Villiers bought 920,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($13,003.53).

On Friday, December 22nd, Michael de Villiers purchased 2,400,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($33,922.26).

Ariana Resources stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,000. Ariana Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ariana-resources-plc-aau-insider-acquires-20000-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Red Rabbit gold project located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.