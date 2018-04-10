Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price

Media headlines about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.8392915234237 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vetr upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $327.46 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.60.

ANET traded up $6.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.10. 535,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,113.04, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total value of $550,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,749,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,069,035. 28.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

