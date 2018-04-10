Arizona State Retirement System Has $31.34 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,122 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $31,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 289,197 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 105,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 338,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 426,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 81,145 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,573,234.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $58,634.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,536.45, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Arizona State Retirement System Has $31.34 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/arizona-state-retirement-system-increases-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt-updated-updated.html.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.