ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($9.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($9.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARMO traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. 14,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,091.24 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. ARMO BioSciences has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

ARMO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMO BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ARMO BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ARMO BioSciences (ARMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.17 EPS” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/armo-biosciences-armo-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

ARMO BioSciences Company Profile

ARMO Biosciences, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis and inflammation. The Company’s platform molecule AM0010 is a pegylated form of recombinant human IL-10, which has immune stimulating effects that induce the activation, proliferation and survival of intratumoral, tumor-reactive, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in cancer patients.

Receive News & Ratings for ARMO BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMO BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.