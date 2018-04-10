Head to Head Analysis: Resonant (RESN) and ARRIS Group (ARRS)

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of ARRIS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ARRIS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and ARRIS Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 143.36 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -2.88 ARRIS Group $6.61 billion 0.76 $92.02 million $2.43 11.18

ARRIS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARRIS Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Resonant and ARRIS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 6 0 3.00 ARRIS Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Resonant currently has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. ARRIS Group has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than ARRIS Group.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and ARRIS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79% ARRIS Group 1.41% 14.69% 6.18%

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARRIS Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARRIS Group beats Resonant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

