Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12,545.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046,047 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $219,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

