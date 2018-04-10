Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASCMA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascent Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.69.

ASCMA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market cap of $46.55, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.81. Ascent Capital Group has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 72,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

