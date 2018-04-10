Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (AHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:AHL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS reduced their target price on Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Aspen Insurance by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AHL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,883. Aspen Insurance has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,622.80, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.27 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. Aspen Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aspen Insurance will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Aspen Insurance’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

About Aspen Insurance

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

