Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 176,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,604. The stock has a market cap of $903.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.74. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $67.36.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,550. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

