AstraZeneca (AZN) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0206763812962 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,128. The stock has a market cap of $89,715.17, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/astrazeneca-azn-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-23.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.