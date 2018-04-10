Astronics Co. (ATRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Gundermann sold 2,000 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,909.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $495,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Astronics by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 127,165 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Astronics by 17.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Astronics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 432,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.19, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. research analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Astronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Astronics Co. (ATRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/astronics-co-atro-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.