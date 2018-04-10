Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research set a $16.00 target price on Atento and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atento from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.70.

ATTO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 2,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Atento has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $572.79, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.19 million. Atento had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,787,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $7,816,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $7,034,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Atento during the 4th quarter worth $5,015,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/atento-atto-coverage-initiated-at-goldman-sachs-updated.html.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.