Atlantic Power (AT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atlantic Power earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8413034577891 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AT. National Bank Financial set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Power and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 291,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.02, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.16%. equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 20,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,000.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 15,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $31,557.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,894 shares of company stock worth $101,908. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

