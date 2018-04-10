ATMChain Price Reaches $0.0033 (CRYPTO:ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. ATMChain has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and approximately $275,139.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATMChain token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta and YoBit. Over the last week, ATMChain has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.04359790 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001281 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015441 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007696 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012764 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATMChain (ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

ATMChain Token Trading

ATMChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, HitBTC, Mercatox, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ATMChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATMChain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.