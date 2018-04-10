AT&T (NYSE:T) is First Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.7% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 40,202,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,436,713. The firm has a market cap of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $40.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

