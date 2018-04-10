AT&T (T) is Lucas Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Lucas Capital Management reduced its stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 3.7% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $314,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

