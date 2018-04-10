AT&T (T) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr currently has $39.68 price target on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.38 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.43.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 21,867,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,264,555. AT&T has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $218,732.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

