AT&T (T) Stake Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218,732.58, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

