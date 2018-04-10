AT&T (T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued on Sunday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo cut their price target on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

T opened at $35.17 on Friday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $218,732.58, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

