AudioCoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,337.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $5,337.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00687543 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006519 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000628 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00097868 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00030108 BTC.

AudioCoin Coin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 865,520,687 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not possible to buy AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.