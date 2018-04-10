Augur Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $24.10 or 0.00357613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gatecoin, BX Thailand and Kraken. During the last week, Augur has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $265.14 million and $3.46 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00747569 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00178628 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC, Mr. Exchange, Livecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Cobinhood, Liqui, RippleFox, Abucoins, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, Qryptos, Gatecoin, BigONE, Exrates and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

