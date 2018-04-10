News coverage about Isotechnika Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Isotechnika Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1958193621631 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 683,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,760. Isotechnika Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $432.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.26.

Isotechnika Pharma (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Isotechnika Pharma had a negative net margin of 16,855.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Isotechnika Pharma will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Isotechnika Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Isotechnika Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Isotechnika Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Isotechnika Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-auph-earning-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Isotechnika Pharma

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc and 3SBio, Inc The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc in October 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for Isotechnika Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isotechnika Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.