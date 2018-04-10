AurumCoin (CRYPTO:AU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $199.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One AurumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00062018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. AurumCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $199.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00766870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin was first traded on September 22nd, 2014. AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,858 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

