Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Short Interest Up 7.7% in March

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,382 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 570,402 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 146.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,905,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 3.70% of Auryn Resources worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG remained flat at $$1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,088. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/auryn-resources-inc-aug-short-interest-update-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.