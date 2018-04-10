Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.78) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.35) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 425 ($6.01) to GBX 415 ($5.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.76).

AUTO stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 353.10 ($4.99). The company had a trading volume of 2,687,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 313 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($6.29).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/auto-trader-group-auto-rating-reiterated-by-liberum-capital-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers products and services to retailers and home traders to support its online activities. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.