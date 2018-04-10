AV Homes (AVHI) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

AV Homes (NASDAQ: AVHI) is one of 20 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AV Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AV Homes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AV Homes $843.25 million -$21.93 million 25.77 AV Homes Competitors $4.16 billion $217.90 million 13.98

AV Homes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AV Homes. AV Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AV Homes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AV Homes 0 1 0 0 2.00 AV Homes Competitors 240 918 802 52 2.33

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.16%. Given AV Homes’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AV Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

AV Homes has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AV Homes’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AV Homes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AV Homes -2.60% 2.77% 1.22% AV Homes Competitors 2.26% 7.08% 5.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of AV Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of AV Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AV Homes rivals beat AV Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About AV Homes

AV Homes, Inc. is a homebuilder engaged in the business of homebuilding and community development in Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. The Company is also engaged in other real estate activities, such as the operation of amenities and the sale of land for third-party development. The Company’s segments include Florida, Arizona and the Carolinas. It focuses on the development and construction of primary residential communities serving first-time and move-up buyers, including under its local Bonterra Builders and Royal Oak Homes brands, and active adult communities, which are age-restricted to the age 55 and over active adult demographic. It owns approximately 5,010 developed residential lots, over 3,140 partially developed residential lots, approximately 8,650 undeveloped residential lots, and over 14,450 acres of mixed-use, commercial and industrial land. Its active adult communities include Solivita, CantaMia, Vitalia at Tradition, Encore at Eastmark and Creekside at Bethpage.

Receive News & Ratings for AV Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AV Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.