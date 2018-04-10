Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom reported impressive first-quarter results. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its wireless solutions and expanding product portfolio, which makes it well-positioned to address the needs of rapidly growing technologies like IoT and 5G. The company also has strong ties with leading OEMs across multiple target markets that will help it to gain key insights into the requirements of customers. Moreover, the upcoming launch of the next generation WiFi products is expected to be a growth driver for the segment. However, customer concentration, intensifying competition, integration risks due to frequent acquisitions and leverage balance sheet are key headwinds. Further, President Trump recently released an order, asking Qualcomm to immediately and permanently abandon its proposed takeover by Broadcom on grounds of national security concerns. This doesn't bodes well for the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.44 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $94,008.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 3,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total value of $823,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $48,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,924,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,403,033,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,583,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,434,493,000 after purchasing an additional 418,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,735,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,768,000 after purchasing an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 80.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

