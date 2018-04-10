Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $340.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,324,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,862. The company has a market cap of $94,008.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $208.44 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.95%.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 9,396 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.81, for a total transaction of $2,441,174.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $5,304,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock worth $25,376,429. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,857,000 after buying an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

