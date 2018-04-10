Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $39.35 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $39,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 629,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 378,809 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,993,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,571,000 after buying an additional 350,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,493,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,200,000 after buying an additional 308,139 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 253,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 249,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $166.79. 585,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,987. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $152.65 and a one year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,923.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $555.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $178.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

