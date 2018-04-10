AvatarCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,382.00 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AvatarCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. AvatarCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $10,382.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178231 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018673 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000383 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001048 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

